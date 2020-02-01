Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, approximately 117,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 119,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

