Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.