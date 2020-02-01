Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,614. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.47 and a 200 day moving average of $192.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

