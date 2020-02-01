CCUniverse Market Capitalization Achieves $30,363.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $30,363.00 and $6,334.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005439 BTC.

999 (999) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,967,335 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

