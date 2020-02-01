CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.41. CCUR shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 10,177 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CCUR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 35.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

