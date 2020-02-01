Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Celsius stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

