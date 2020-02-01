Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $52,774,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Cerner has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

