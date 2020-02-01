CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.