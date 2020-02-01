Cfra Increases Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $150.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Cfra from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of IR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

