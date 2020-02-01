CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get CGI alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.