Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III Sells 16,738 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

