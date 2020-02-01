Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.11.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
