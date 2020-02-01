Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.11.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.