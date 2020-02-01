Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Chemed worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,733,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chemed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $467.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $293.40 and a 1 year high of $486.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

