Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.41

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.00. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 23,823 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $162.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

