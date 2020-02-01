Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.