Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,526,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,331,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,183,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

