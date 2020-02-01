Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.