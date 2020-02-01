Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Buy”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE CHD opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

