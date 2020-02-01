CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $20.98. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 19,761 shares changing hands.

CCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCC)

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.