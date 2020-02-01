Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $4,998,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 19.0% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 231.48% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

