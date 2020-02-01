Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

