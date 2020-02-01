CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIT. Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of CIT stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 1,561,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

