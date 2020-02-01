Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

