Citigroup Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $110.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on LPL Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.89.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

