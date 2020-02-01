City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.94

Shares of City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.94 ($2.09) and last traded at A$2.85 ($2.02), with a volume of 220314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.78 ($1.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.09 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.38.

City Chic Collective Company Profile (ASX:CCX)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

