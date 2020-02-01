City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of City worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of City by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

