City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of City stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. City has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in City by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in City by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in City by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

