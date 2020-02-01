Civitas (CIV) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market cap of $115,001.00 and $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021393 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122448 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,408,551 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

