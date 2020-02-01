Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 173,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,252. The company has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

