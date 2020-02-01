Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

