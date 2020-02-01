CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNXM. TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNXM opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $980.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.