CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading 5.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.01, 9,275,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 4,222,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.
