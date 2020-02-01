Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 1,404,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Cognex has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,702 shares of company stock worth $17,339,224. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.