Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.36.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of CL traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,591,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

