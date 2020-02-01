Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.92. 511,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,504. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

