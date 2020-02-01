Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.
In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
