Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.09.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. 24,006,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.