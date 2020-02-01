CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

