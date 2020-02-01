CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,919,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 464,833 shares.The stock last traded at $45.53 and had previously closed at $44.56.

The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,906,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

