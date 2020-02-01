CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 1,017,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,234. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,803 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

