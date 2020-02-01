CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.010492626-1.01240282 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CONMED also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

