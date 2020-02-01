CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. CONMED also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS.

CONMED stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 442,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

