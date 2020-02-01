Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.07, approximately 1,096,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 976,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $348.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 134,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 487,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

