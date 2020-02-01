Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $101,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.30. 981,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

