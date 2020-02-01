Contrasting Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Motus GI (OTCMKTS:MOTS)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A -6,284.73% -142.68% Motus GI N/A -143.60% -107.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Motus GI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 591.49%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 275.82%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Motus GI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Motus GI $40,000.00 1,468.60 -$22.26 million ($1.23) -1.66

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motus GI beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

