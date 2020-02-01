ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,425,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,282% from the previous session’s volume of 899,257 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

