Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Core-Mark worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Core-Mark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

