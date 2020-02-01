CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce $100,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 240,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,755. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

