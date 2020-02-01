Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $140,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $322.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,155 shares of company stock worth $808,505. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

