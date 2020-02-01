Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $191,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,013 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.